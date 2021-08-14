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Something's Going On With Trump & Israel (Too Many Coincidences)
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683 views • August 14, 2021
Is Trump a sign the End Times of Biblical prophesy are upon us? Is he the modern King Cyrus ushering in the Third Temple and the Jewish Messiah (Moshiac/Antichrist)? We break down the signs of the 7's, the trumpets of Jericho, the jubilees, the temple coins, and the doves of Isaiah 60.
#Trump #Israel #ThirdTemple
#Trump #Israel #ThirdTemple
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