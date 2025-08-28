AI Turns your WI-FI into A 3D CAMERA - to spy on you with AI 🤮

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI TURNS YOUR WI-FI INTO A 3D CAMERA
🔊 Researchers have taught AI to "see" people using only Wi-Fi signals—no cameras needed.
Here’s how it works:
🌏 Wi-Fi signals bounce around a room like sonar.
🌏 AI learns to map those reflections to human positions, using a camera initially as a reference.
🌏 Once trained, the camera is removed, and the AI can reconstruct real-time 3D poses of people, even in the dark.
Every Wi-Fi router could become a stealthy motion tracker. Privacy concerns, anyone?