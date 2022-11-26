JUSTIN IN HIS ELEMENT

“Evil preaches tolerance until it is dominant, then it tries to silence good.”

— Charles J. Chaput



"Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty." – Plato



⁣Terrorism: ~ Method of government by inspiring terror by acts of brutality and savagery.

The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians

