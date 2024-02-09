Dr. Joel Wallach - Mental Health - Daily with Doc and Becca 1/24/24

Dr. Wallach Discusses: the connection between mental health, brain health, and nutritional deficiencies. Dr. Wallach emphasizes the importance of proper nutrition, particularly cholesterol for myelin production, in preventing and reversing various neurological conditions.

Key points:





Osteoporosis of the skull and lack of myelin in the brain can contribute to neurological issues like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis.

Addressing nutritional deficiencies, especially essential fatty acids and cholesterol, can help rebuild myelin and improve brain function.

Avoiding "bad foods" like fried foods, processed meats, and sugary drinks is crucial for optimal brain health.





Callers and their questions:





Susan asks about tube feeding options for a patient who had a stroke and bypass surgery. Dr. Wallach recommends the Healthy Brain and Heart Pack, i26, and Rebound.

Greg inquires about a pregnant woman who had premature water break in a previous pregnancy. Dr. Wallach suggests the Healthy Brain and Heart Pack and Rebound to ensure proper nutrition for both mother and embryo.

AJ seeks advice for a young man with progressive MS. Dr. Wallach recommends eliminating bad foods, taking Healthy Brain and Heart Packs, i26, and Rebound.

Laura, experiencing seasonal allergies, chronic dry eye, food sensitivities, heart palpitations, and anxiety, receives a personalized supplement plan from Dr. Wallach.





