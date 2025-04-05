Seeds are powerful! If you can't understand this parable of the sower and the seed, how can you understand any parables?





Register for free and watch Prepare Tribe, the groundbreaking docuseries, at https://BrightU.com





#prepping #preparedness #survival #emergencyplan #survivalskills #protect #homestead #tips #survivalfood #survivalpantry #shelter #musthave #medicalsupply



