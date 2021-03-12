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DEL DEBUNKS CDC MASK SPIN
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542 views • March 12, 2021
DEL DEBUNKS CDC MASK SPIN
If you were paying attention to mainstream media this week, you were likely lead to believe, according to a recent CDC study, that mask mandates were critical in stopping the spread of #Covid19. This could not be further from the truth. Del explains.
#CDC #MSM #Masks #CovidSpread #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #MaskSpin
POSTED: March 12, 2021
If you were paying attention to mainstream media this week, you were likely lead to believe, according to a recent CDC study, that mask mandates were critical in stopping the spread of #Covid19. This could not be further from the truth. Del explains.
#CDC #MSM #Masks #CovidSpread #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #MaskSpin
POSTED: March 12, 2021
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