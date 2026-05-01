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Trump’s Iran war could end up uniting the world against 'Washington maniacs' – ret. Col. Douglas Macgregor, to Daniel Davis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Trump’s Iran war could end up uniting the world against 'Washington maniacs' –  Macgregor

Donald Trump’s constant threats to obliterate Iranian civilization and take over the Strait of Hormuz may finally backfire, former US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor warns.

💬 "If something is not done shortly, and he goes ahead and expands this war by bombing and striking Iran for another several days or weeks, I think we're going to face a new world and we're not going to like it very much," Macgregor says.


Why?

Because the US has been turning into "the leper" that nobody in the world will want to deal with, he stresses.

💬 "It could lead ultimately into a war where everyone decides the only way to stop the maniacs in Washington is to organize and fight them."

Macgregor draws parallels with other global leaders who, unlike Trump, remain calm and do not issue threats while pursuing their geopolitical goals. "Look at Putin," says the retired colonel.

Meanwhile, Trump is due to receive a Pentagon briefing on April 30 concerning potential new military action in Iran, Axios reports.

At the same time, US Central Command has requested the deployment of long-delayed Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles to the Middle East for possible use against Iran. This suggests a new wave of US strikes is on the table, according to Bloomberg.

However, Iran does not blink: its Supreme Leader has made it clear to Trump that his threats are futile and that Iran will continue to manage the Strait of Hormuz and will stop "the enemy's abuses of the waterway."

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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