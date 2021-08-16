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Warrenton Declaration on Medical Mandates, Biblical Ethics, and Authority - Narration
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20 views • August 16, 2021
Listen to and read along with the Warrenton Declaration on Medical Mandates, Biblical Ethics, and Authority. Sign it at https://warrentondeclaration.com/
The Warrenton Declaration on Medical Mandates, Biblical Ethics, & Authority was created in order to provide doctrinal clarity and coherence on issues of biblical authority and ethics related to medical mandates. The declaration seeks to equip local churches and their officers in providing transparency on where they stand and to assist individuals who are being mistreated in their churches with a well-ordered summary of belief in this regard.
The Warrenton Declaration on Medical Mandates, Biblical Ethics, & Authority was created in order to provide doctrinal clarity and coherence on issues of biblical authority and ethics related to medical mandates. The declaration seeks to equip local churches and their officers in providing transparency on where they stand and to assist individuals who are being mistreated in their churches with a well-ordered summary of belief in this regard.
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