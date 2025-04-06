BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA IFV destroyed by a fiber-optic FPV drone near the village of Turya in the Sumy region
An M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA IFV destroyed by a fiber-optic FPV drone near the village of Turya in the Sumy region, the border with the Belgorod region near the village of Grafovka.

Adding: 

❗️The Russian army has taken control of the village of Basovka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Adding about: 

Ansar Allah (Houthis) says US air force strikes tribal assembly in Yemen

The footage of the strike Trump released does indeed show the oval-shaped local council meeting that is typical of Yemeni tribes. The munition lands right in the middle, killing everyone around it.

The Houthis say the strike killed only civilians and not armed members of the movement.

Also:  Ansar Allah media: One martyr and four wounded in the US aggression on the Hafsin area.

