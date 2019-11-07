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“Comply or Deny”: Google’s SmartCity Plan
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749 views • November 07, 2019
Not just Toronto but Detroit, Denver, Alameda — Google’s plan to create 21st Century company towns where you are treated as inventory in their Internet of Things (IoT) and governed by company police, company courts & punished in “comply or deny” social credit scores
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