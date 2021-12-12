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Reincarnation or Recycled Souls. How to escape the Soul Trap
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111 views • December 12, 2021
From: "Galactic Storyteller" Mar 23, 2018 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7f_gI48RATs
Reincarnation or Recycled Souls. In the video, we're exploring the possibility that we've been misled regarding the proper way to die and how "the tunnel of light" could be a trap. Food for thought on how to escape "The Soul Catcher" and not get caught up in the moon's soul recycling center.
Book Reference: " Who Built The Moon" by Alan Butler, the "Wes Penre Papers", and Credo Mutwa - Zulu Shaman.
www.GalacticStoryteller.com
[email protected]
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
E.S. Drower - Secret Adam: A Study of Nasoraean Gnosis http://khazarzar.skeptik.net/books/mandaean/adam.pdf
Reincarnation or Recycled Souls. In the video, we're exploring the possibility that we've been misled regarding the proper way to die and how "the tunnel of light" could be a trap. Food for thought on how to escape "The Soul Catcher" and not get caught up in the moon's soul recycling center.
Book Reference: " Who Built The Moon" by Alan Butler, the "Wes Penre Papers", and Credo Mutwa - Zulu Shaman.
www.GalacticStoryteller.com
[email protected]
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
E.S. Drower - Secret Adam: A Study of Nasoraean Gnosis http://khazarzar.skeptik.net/books/mandaean/adam.pdf
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