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HR5 Christianity, LGBTQ, and Sin - What is Sin? What does Christianity have to say about LGBTQ?
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44 views • April 14, 2021
HR5 is throwing Religion and LGBTQ into the Ring! But how does Christianity define Sin? Is Gay and Transgenderism Sin? Do Christians need to discriminate against such folk?
The "Temptation to Sin" is not sin itself. Even Christ was tempted! We all must learn to control or live within our weaknesses or propensities. Some people have the propensity to steal, others to lie.
Scripture says you will "live in the world, not of the world." So learning to live with our demeanor is part of life. Let's get into this!!
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
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Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
The "Temptation to Sin" is not sin itself. Even Christ was tempted! We all must learn to control or live within our weaknesses or propensities. Some people have the propensity to steal, others to lie.
Scripture says you will "live in the world, not of the world." So learning to live with our demeanor is part of life. Let's get into this!!
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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