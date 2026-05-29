Simulation Theory and Its Implications, an interview with Rizwan Virk

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Could reality be more connected to information and consciousness than we realize? A fascinating conversation explores simulation theory, artificial intelligence, philosophy, religion, and the possibility that the world around us may function more like a constructed system than a purely physical one. From ancient ideas to modern technology, the discussion raises thought-provoking questions about the nature of existence and where humanity may be headed next. Watch the latest interview and decide for yourself where you stand on the future of reality and technology.
#SimulationTheory #ArtificialIntelligence #FutureTech #Philosophy #Technology
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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