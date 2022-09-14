Removing Toxins & Reducing Toxic Exposure

To book a consultation go to my website
0:00 Introduction
0:10 Eliminate Toxins from Your Body
2:42 Symptoms of toxicity exposure
4:22 Arsenic
4:39 Mercury
4:52 Cadmium
5:07 Lead
5:25 PCBs (PolyChlorinated biphenyls)
5:46 POPs (Persistent Organic Pollutants)
6:01 VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds)
6:13 PFCs (Perfluorinated chemicals
6:24 Benzene
6:31 Phthalates
6:41 BPA, (biphenol-A)
7:23 Purify your Body
7:42 Clean your diet
8:08 Optimize Gut Health
8:49 Use Non-Toxic Cleaners In Your Home
9:13 Use Non-Toxic Health and Beauty Aids
9:46 Clean your mouth
10:11 Optimize liver health
10:56 Optimize kidney function
