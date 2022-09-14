Removing Toxins & Reducing Toxic Exposure

To book a consultation go to my website





0:00 Introduction

0:10 Eliminate Toxins from Your Body

2:42 Symptoms of toxicity exposure

4:22 Arsenic

4:39 Mercury

4:52 Cadmium

5:07 Lead

5:25 PCBs (PolyChlorinated biphenyls)

5:46 POPs (Persistent Organic Pollutants)

6:01 VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds)

6:13 PFCs (Perfluorinated chemicals

6:24 Benzene

6:31 Phthalates

6:41 BPA, (biphenol-A)

7:23 Purify your Body

7:42 Clean your diet

8:08 Optimize Gut Health

8:49 Use Non-Toxic Cleaners In Your Home

9:13 Use Non-Toxic Health and Beauty Aids

9:46 Clean your mouth

10:11 Optimize liver health

10:56 Optimize kidney function

11:49 Consultation & More Info