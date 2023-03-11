Create New Account
REDFIELD LETS LOOSE AT CONGRESSIONAL HEARING ON COVID ORIGINS
Former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield, testified before The House Selection Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic this week, letting loose on Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Francis Collins, gain-of-function research and the lab origin debate detailing what he witnessed in early 2020. His testimonials are nothing short of historical.


POSTED: March 10, 2023

