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12 Years
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52 views • May 31, 2021
Twelve glorious years.
Twelve years of unity and fellowship.
Twelve years of hope for the future.
Twelve years of belonging.
Twelve years with no crime, no poverty, no degeneracy, exploitation, parasitism or abuse.
Twelve years where every piston in the engine of the state fired in perfect timing to serve the needs and interests of the nuclear family unit.
Twelve years of truth.
Twelve years of beauty.
Twelve years with ZERO semitic influence.
As much as Germany has suffered since their tragic defeat fighting as the forces of light against the darkness in a holy war - at least they got those twelve years.
And that's twelve more than I've ever known...@AryanAnglo
Twelve years of unity and fellowship.
Twelve years of hope for the future.
Twelve years of belonging.
Twelve years with no crime, no poverty, no degeneracy, exploitation, parasitism or abuse.
Twelve years where every piston in the engine of the state fired in perfect timing to serve the needs and interests of the nuclear family unit.
Twelve years of truth.
Twelve years of beauty.
Twelve years with ZERO semitic influence.
As much as Germany has suffered since their tragic defeat fighting as the forces of light against the darkness in a holy war - at least they got those twelve years.
And that's twelve more than I've ever known...@AryanAnglo
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