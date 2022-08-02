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Macron:«l'été , le début de l'automne seront sans doute très dur, très dur»
jaune79
jaune79
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24 views • August 02, 2022

interview de Macron le 14 juillet 2022 à 8min 30 : «l'été , le début de l'automne seront sans doute très dur, très dur...»


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w6g054tLxgQ

Jim Willie : la mort du dollar
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SRLza8ykr74

Brigitte Macron = hiver nucléaire
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy1xQSiLx8U

Édith Chabre (épouse d'Édouard Philippe)
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/02/dans-le-documentaire-edouard-mon-pote.html

Véronique Beau (épouse de Bernard Cazeneuve)
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/06/bernard-cazeneuve-et-sa-femme.html

Marla Maples (2e épouse de Donald Trump)
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/07/marla-maples.html

Barbara Bush
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/05/barbara-bush.html

Yvonne de Gaulle
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/02/yvonne-de-gaulle.html

Jacqueline Kennedy
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/02/jacqueline-kennedy.html

Bernadette Chirac
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/02/blog-post.html

Susana Gallardo (épouse de Manuel Valls)
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/04/httpswww_25.html

Claude Pompidou
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/02/claude-pompidou.html

Marine Le Pen
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/04/marine-le-pen.html

Melania Trump
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/07/melania-trump-epouse-president-donald.html

Ivana Trump (1er épouse de Donald Trump)
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/07/ivana-trump.html

Jacinda Ardern
https://mobile.twitter.com/DDilldick/status/1311338037729787914

Michelle Obama
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bMp7ZH8Q-B4

Keywords
michelle obamajacinda ardernedouard philippe
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