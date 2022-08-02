Macron:«l'été , le début de l'automne seront sans doute très dur, très dur»

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interview de Macron le 14 juillet 2022 à 8min 30 : «l'été , le début de l'automne seront sans doute très dur, très dur...»
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=w6g054tLxgQ
Jim Willie : la mort du dollar
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SRLza8ykr74
Brigitte Macron = hiver nucléaire
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy1xQSiLx8U
Édith Chabre (épouse d'Édouard Philippe)
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/02/dans-le-documentaire-edouard-mon-pote.html
Véronique Beau (épouse de Bernard Cazeneuve)
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/06/bernard-cazeneuve-et-sa-femme.html
Marla Maples (2e épouse de Donald Trump)
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/07/marla-maples.html
Barbara Bush
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/05/barbara-bush.html
Yvonne de Gaulle
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/02/yvonne-de-gaulle.html
Jacqueline Kennedy
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/02/jacqueline-kennedy.html
Bernadette Chirac
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/02/blog-post.html
Susana Gallardo (épouse de Manuel Valls)
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/04/httpswww_25.html
Claude Pompidou
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/02/claude-pompidou.html
Marine Le Pen
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/04/marine-le-pen.html
Melania Trump
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/07/melania-trump-epouse-president-donald.html
Ivana Trump (1er épouse de Donald Trump)
https://gornardjaune.blogspot.com/2022/07/ivana-trump.html
Jacinda Ardern
https://mobile.twitter.com/DDilldick/status/1311338037729787914
Michelle Obama
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bMp7ZH8Q-B4