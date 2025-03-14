Tariffs Won’t Increase Prices

• The ‘tariffs = inflation’ narrative is more lib nonsense.

• Tariffs are a cost, but not a ‘national sales tax’ that falls on consumers.

• Multiple parties in the foreign-source supply chain can get hit with tariffs:

∙ Exporters that make the goods abroad

∙ Importers that bring the goods into the U.S.

∙ U.S. consumers who buy the goods

∙ Wholesalers/distributors

• Generally, exporters and importers absorb tariff costs in the form of lower profit margins.

• Little or none of the cost is passed along to consumers.

• We the people have high “elasticity” i.e. we’re flighty when it comes to paying higher prices.

• Tariffs incentivize foreign exporters to build new plants — and create good jobs — in America.





Bannon’s War Room (14 March 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6qmpgg-rickards-tariffs-are-not-a-sales-tax-on-the-american-people.html