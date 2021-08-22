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Judge Dismisses Nurses 'Vaccine Rights' Case Jun 16, 2021
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0 view • August 22, 2021
A Federal Judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed by nurses and employees of a Houston Hospital who were told to get the Covid vaccine or they're fired. The Judge dismissed the case, falsely stating that the Covid 19 vaccines are not experimental. Meanwhile the CDC is holding an emergency meeting this week and Israeli doctors say there has been an alarming rate of heart inflammation, especially in young men.
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