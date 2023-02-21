Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 2.20.2023 Panic in HOLLYWEIRD, Epstein saga, Obama, Ukraine, Pipelines, DeRAIL, SMART cities, PRAY!
86 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

LT of And We Know


Feb 20, 2023


Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

www.andweknowgold.com

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk


*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

How can our twisted satanic government be teaching the children to be transgender. The western world is finished. https://t.me/darkuniverse09/6712


This is a bio chemical war against humanity. This is not just happening as a coincidence, https://t.me/darkuniverse09/6711


Explosion and fire at a chemical factory in Houjie City, Dongguan Prefecture, China https://t.me/darkuniverse09/6710


A warehouse fire breaks out in Kissimmee, Florida. Recent chemical fires have taken place in Norway, Ohio, Louisiana, Texas, Hawaii, Illinois and Montreal. https://t.me/darkuniverse09/6708


Well said Jimmy Dore! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33119


For everyone that has been effected by these toxic chemicals in their homes in Ohio, please watch this. Kristen Kelly breaks down the evidence you need for future litigation in case your health is affected. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33116


‼️Germany - Massive anti War against Russia demonstration in Munchen. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33115


An honest recount of US foreign policy… 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33111


“I have access to a lot of people who see things. The stories I've been hearing about the war have been pretty dire. Right now it's just a question of how many more of his own people Zelensky wants to kill. It's going to be over." https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33086


‼️European MP Mick Wallace condemns USA attack on Russia's Nord Stream pipeline: https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33045


Family Guy references Adrenocrome https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/4172


Australia’s drug regulator deliberately hid vaccine deaths from the public, concerned that “disclosure could undermine public confidence”, it has been revealed. https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/4182


History will look fondly upon the Anon. Babylon is falling is now narrated. https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4235


Rob Roos standing up for the citizens. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/12020


I Am Legend (2007) Ending vs Alternate Ending

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKwZOa6CL6U


Escaping a 15 min city in the UK is like trying to get across the Berlin Wall. Surreal. https://t.me/agentsoftruth/21019


Trains in CA https://twitter.com/DollArntzen/status/1627536931642044417?s=20


———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/


➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/


➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk


➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/


➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2a72ek-2.20.23-panic-in-hollyweird-epstein-saga-obama-ukraine-pipelines-derail-sma.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewsobamacdcpresidentrussiahollywooddeep statechristianwarukrainesmart citiestrainepsteinwaking upprayderailmentpipelinesltand we knowexposing evilvinyl chlorideforced on us

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket