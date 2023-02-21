And We Know 2.20.2023 Panic in HOLLYWEIRD, Epstein saga, Obama, Ukraine, Pipelines, DeRAIL, SMART cities, PRAY!

LT of And We Know
Feb 20, 2023
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
www.andweknowgold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
—————————————
ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/
—————————————
My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
—————————————————
How can our twisted satanic government be teaching the children to be transgender. The western world is finished. https://t.me/darkuniverse09/6712
This is a bio chemical war against humanity. This is not just happening as a coincidence, https://t.me/darkuniverse09/6711
Explosion and fire at a chemical factory in Houjie City, Dongguan Prefecture, China https://t.me/darkuniverse09/6710
A warehouse fire breaks out in Kissimmee, Florida. Recent chemical fires have taken place in Norway, Ohio, Louisiana, Texas, Hawaii, Illinois and Montreal. https://t.me/darkuniverse09/6708
Well said Jimmy Dore! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33119
For everyone that has been effected by these toxic chemicals in their homes in Ohio, please watch this. Kristen Kelly breaks down the evidence you need for future litigation in case your health is affected. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33116
‼️Germany - Massive anti War against Russia demonstration in Munchen. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33115
An honest recount of US foreign policy… 🤦🏻♀️ https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33111
“I have access to a lot of people who see things. The stories I've been hearing about the war have been pretty dire. Right now it's just a question of how many more of his own people Zelensky wants to kill. It's going to be over." https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33086
‼️European MP Mick Wallace condemns USA attack on Russia's Nord Stream pipeline: https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/33045
Family Guy references Adrenocrome https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/4172
Australia’s drug regulator deliberately hid vaccine deaths from the public, concerned that “disclosure could undermine public confidence”, it has been revealed. https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/4182
History will look fondly upon the Anon. Babylon is falling is now narrated. https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4235
Rob Roos standing up for the citizens. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/12020
I Am Legend (2007) Ending vs Alternate Ending
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKwZOa6CL6U
Escaping a 15 min city in the UK is like trying to get across the Berlin Wall. Surreal. https://t.me/agentsoftruth/21019
Trains in CA https://twitter.com/DollArntzen/status/1627536931642044417?s=20
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/
➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk
➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/
➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2a72ek-2.20.23-panic-in-hollyweird-epstein-saga-obama-ukraine-pipelines-derail-sma.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.