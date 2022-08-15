DOUBLETHINK -of the Death gods

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They are surprising us with new deceptions around every corner. Stay ahead of them and avoid the heartaches of the uninformed. If you've ever read the book "1984", you'll quickly grasp the present-day "newspeak" word reversal we'll show you that they have many Americans gullibly falling for. Don't let them do it to you.
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