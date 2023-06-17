Mark of the Beast - Digital Currency - Hope During Times of Trouble - Eva Tompkins - Whats Coming, what can you do?

Was the US Constitution overrun for “mandates”? Can the government control its citizens through #cbdcs #cbdc ? Find #hope in the #scriptures – be #inspired by a presentation from a NY State Attorney. Understand current #global events through the lens of Bible #prophecies (NO Conspiracy theories!), overcome uncertainty and gain Hope! Speaker: Eva Tompkins, Esq., Attorney - State Of New York. https://revelation1317cbdcwatch.subst... The Battle for Your Frontal Lobe Conference - April 28-29, 2023.
