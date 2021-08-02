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Masks are bad news, change my mind.
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0 view • August 02, 2021
Something I have wanted to say to more than just friends and family, take it on up to Fraudci if you want to...PROVE ME WRONG.....PLEASE! (oh, I said inches, meant Meters) oh, just for the record, I know this video is horrible. I did it at 4 in the morning after being up for 3 days. I am surprised as this is one unedited take, and I thought I would be redoing it for days...but after seeing it I think it came out good enough.
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