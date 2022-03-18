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DEFEATING MICROWAVE WEAPONS (TECH INGREDIENTS)
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594 views • March 18, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
DEFEATING MICROWAVE WEAPONS
(Tech Ingredients / Simple Proof of Concept)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PUeAI42AnYUr/ [SHARE]
================
please sub, share; support:
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Defeating Microwave Weapons! We start by demonstrating how microwaves work and how they effect objects within a certain range. Then, we show you how to defend yourself against them...
Correction at 9:54 - The pulsed DC output from the rectification circuit is at line frequency, not double the line frequency.
Shared March 5, 2022: https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=Lg_aUOSLuRo
https://www.patreon.com/techingredients
(mirror) @ proletarius64 https://www.bitchute.com/video/AVLSAaaNwPPm/
================
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
ELECTRO-MAGNETIC 'PULSE' Causes Man's 'DEATH'?
(Quinta Columna / Original Report) https://www.bitchute.com/video/SiKfMtFKZ4I6/
CELL TOWER ASSASSINATION CAUGHT ON VIDEO?
(The Quinta Columna Report / STFN Reaction)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DBKrFaL9VKgr/
NANO-MICRO-TECH (UNDECLARED) in NZ Pfizer INJECTIONS #03
[Leaked Footage, Pt. 1-8] https://www.bitchute.com/video/dusnaQCh0kWp/
5G & 'YOUR SMART' (DUMB ASS) 'PHONES'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/et6v4WFlYLyQ/
COVID MONEY, WORLD MONOPOLY EMPIRE; GREAT RESET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kFDHVjbv2d0n/
PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...' [1] (visual mix)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c1KSTqhqKm1n/
COVITARDS (tangentopolis reflections remix)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMJ1SvXGnXWg/
COVAX, CASTLES, CROOKS & COLLAPSE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rum5nFaRFwmK/
#THIS PIVOTAL MOMENT [I WANT YOU TO GET TOGETHER]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMAwYvEc0f6x/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT' (REMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
BRAVE NEW NORMALS & MASS MADNESS MAKERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dHPsF9SCe88n/
'gATES of hELL' (6ulid 6ack 6etter) ''vARIANT''
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gx1mlq1TT4Kn/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
(COVID, OMICRON) TONGUES, TRUTHS & SOME TRAITORS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KpIaQxfUOsNt/
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS & DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
[INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
La Quinta Columna [Special Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/
WHAT IS IN THE VACCINES ? (An 'Introductory Talk')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeJdcW5YLJ6j/
"CORONA" (2015) ROUTING SYSTEM for NANO-NETWORKS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8656ZcjJjuc/
GRAPHENE HIDROXIDE IN COVID VACCINES
(1-2) DR. NOACK https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDoFiZQWw0Tl/
(2-2) LA QUINTA & DR CAMPRA https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4AHd9GY4P4T/
Schwab, GREAT RESET & TOTALITARIAN NWO TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbscKZyJkjyx/
WORLD COUP / KILLER VAXX / NWO DIGITAL TYRANNY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tvT43VswRyN8/
BATTLE FOR THE SOUL of ALL (JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
LIVE THEY https://www.bitchute.com/video/gHMl4XqTbIwS/
'SECURITY', 'STUPIDITY'; 'TECHNOCRACY'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gx1mlq1TT4Kn/
================
N.B. Some don't listen so we say again. All spammers, off topic crammers, psyop agents, trolls, shills; shill pushers and sh*t posters... will be blocked forever (maybe; depending on which one we think you are)! While critique where appropriate is both welcomed and encouraged; please be kind (if you can), be thoughtful, be constructive, or go 'master bate' somewhere else... capiche? We have just had it with the imbecile comment-section-plague pushers. To all the good folks and our fine subscribers, thank you for visiting: Your comments and additional info's are always appreciated.
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
DEFEATING MICROWAVE WEAPONS
(Tech Ingredients / Simple Proof of Concept)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PUeAI42AnYUr/ [SHARE]
================
please sub, share; support:
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Defeating Microwave Weapons! We start by demonstrating how microwaves work and how they effect objects within a certain range. Then, we show you how to defend yourself against them...
Correction at 9:54 - The pulsed DC output from the rectification circuit is at line frequency, not double the line frequency.
Shared March 5, 2022: https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=Lg_aUOSLuRo
https://www.patreon.com/techingredients
(mirror) @ proletarius64 https://www.bitchute.com/video/AVLSAaaNwPPm/
================
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
ELECTRO-MAGNETIC 'PULSE' Causes Man's 'DEATH'?
(Quinta Columna / Original Report) https://www.bitchute.com/video/SiKfMtFKZ4I6/
CELL TOWER ASSASSINATION CAUGHT ON VIDEO?
(The Quinta Columna Report / STFN Reaction)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DBKrFaL9VKgr/
NANO-MICRO-TECH (UNDECLARED) in NZ Pfizer INJECTIONS #03
[Leaked Footage, Pt. 1-8] https://www.bitchute.com/video/dusnaQCh0kWp/
5G & 'YOUR SMART' (DUMB ASS) 'PHONES'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/et6v4WFlYLyQ/
COVID MONEY, WORLD MONOPOLY EMPIRE; GREAT RESET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kFDHVjbv2d0n/
PFIZER C19 BIO-WEAPON DARK-FIELD MICROSCOPY (Eng. Subs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WgMeAS6MywK/
'PATIENT ENGAGEMENT...' [1] (visual mix)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c1KSTqhqKm1n/
COVITARDS (tangentopolis reflections remix)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMJ1SvXGnXWg/
COVAX, CASTLES, CROOKS & COLLAPSE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rum5nFaRFwmK/
#THIS PIVOTAL MOMENT [I WANT YOU TO GET TOGETHER]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMAwYvEc0f6x/
"MANDATES" and 'your CONSENT' (REMIX)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U8BHDwn4Ccnx/
BRAVE NEW NORMALS & MASS MADNESS MAKERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dHPsF9SCe88n/
'gATES of hELL' (6ulid 6ack 6etter) ''vARIANT''
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gx1mlq1TT4Kn/
The TROJAN NANOBOT (ARTIKEL 7)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/70SGpfK6cAvA/
(COVID, OMICRON) TONGUES, TRUTHS & SOME TRAITORS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KpIaQxfUOsNt/
Covid GRAPHENE Q DOTS & DNA
(El Mundo Desconocido) https://www.bitchute.com/video/zDmgR4uGriUy/
TECHNO PARASITISM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kCA0i3HeQ8mk/
[INTRA-BODY NANO-NETWORK (C0r0na 2 Inspect)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jH7YxBQbrLAs/
NANO-TECHNO & GRAPHENE Oxide in PFIZER 'Vaccine'
La Quinta Columna [Special Report]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xiNacuINixUp/
GRAPHENE oxide in SINOVAC, ASTRAZENECA & PFIZER VAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/shD0mwNV9rI5/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
Still DON'T GET HOW the so-called 'WAVES' are CREATED?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GdZFaznNc6bZ/
WHAT IS IN THE VACCINES ? (An 'Introductory Talk')
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CeJdcW5YLJ6j/
"CORONA" (2015) ROUTING SYSTEM for NANO-NETWORKS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h8656ZcjJjuc/
GRAPHENE HIDROXIDE IN COVID VACCINES
(1-2) DR. NOACK https://www.bitchute.com/video/BDoFiZQWw0Tl/
(2-2) LA QUINTA & DR CAMPRA https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4AHd9GY4P4T/
Schwab, GREAT RESET & TOTALITARIAN NWO TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbscKZyJkjyx/
WORLD COUP / KILLER VAXX / NWO DIGITAL TYRANNY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tvT43VswRyN8/
BATTLE FOR THE SOUL of ALL (JANUS vs. HUMANITY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FePkYrasHt7/
LIVE THEY https://www.bitchute.com/video/gHMl4XqTbIwS/
'SECURITY', 'STUPIDITY'; 'TECHNOCRACY'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gx1mlq1TT4Kn/
================
N.B. Some don't listen so we say again. All spammers, off topic crammers, psyop agents, trolls, shills; shill pushers and sh*t posters... will be blocked forever (maybe; depending on which one we think you are)! While critique where appropriate is both welcomed and encouraged; please be kind (if you can), be thoughtful, be constructive, or go 'master bate' somewhere else... capiche? We have just had it with the imbecile comment-section-plague pushers. To all the good folks and our fine subscribers, thank you for visiting: Your comments and additional info's are always appreciated.
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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