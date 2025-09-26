Ex-FBI director James Comey INDICTED on 2 charges - then he posted this on his Instagram

Ex-FBI director James Comey indicted on two charges - then posted this on his Instagram.

James Comey, the former FBI director and one of Donald Trump’s most frequent targets, was indicted on Thursday on one count of making a false statement to Congress and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding.

Here's more: Former FBI Director James Comey has been charged in the USA.

He was one of the authors of the theory about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which Trump won.

Comey has been accused of giving false testimony to Congress and obstructing justice. This concerns his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020 regarding the alleged Russian interference in the electoral process.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that "no one is above the law." Federal prosecutor Lindsey Halligan noted that Comey faces up to five years in prison.

Commenting on the charges, Trump wrote: "One of the worst people this country has ever encountered is James Comey. He has harmed our country for so long, and now finally the time has come for him to be held accountable."

Comey himself stated on Instagram: "Let's have a trial. And don't lose faith." He added that he considers himself innocent.

According to CNN, Comey will surrender to authorities on Friday morning.

Recall that US intelligence recently declassified documents which, according to the White House, confirm the fabrication of data about Russian interference in the 2016 election and Kremlin influence on Trump's victory.

On this matter, Trump recently called for the arrest of Comey as well as former CIA Director Brennan.