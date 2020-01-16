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Remove Wifi From Daycare - Cristina Lucia Zampiero
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222 views • January 16, 2020
https://emf-protection.ca
What do you get when you cross a concerned citizen with harmful wireless technology present in their child's daycare? Action!
Christina Lucia Zampiero needed no coaxing to approach her child's daycare and present findings about the harmful effects of wifi on humans. According to her it has no place being in a daycare let alone a school and we agree.
In this interview we look at what her experience was like, how parents can use their voice and take this much needed argument to all day care facilities.
Clean up your own home first - ensure your family is not exposed to radio frequency radiation, electric fields and magnetic fields where you sleep and spend a lot of time. Get a professional EMF Inspection. You'll be happy you did.
Contact Cristina: [email protected]
Contact Brian: [email protected]
This video was created, and posted all with 100% wired technology. All devices were on airplane mode with wifi off. No wifi was present. We can do this!
What do you get when you cross a concerned citizen with harmful wireless technology present in their child's daycare? Action!
Christina Lucia Zampiero needed no coaxing to approach her child's daycare and present findings about the harmful effects of wifi on humans. According to her it has no place being in a daycare let alone a school and we agree.
In this interview we look at what her experience was like, how parents can use their voice and take this much needed argument to all day care facilities.
Clean up your own home first - ensure your family is not exposed to radio frequency radiation, electric fields and magnetic fields where you sleep and spend a lot of time. Get a professional EMF Inspection. You'll be happy you did.
Contact Cristina: [email protected]
Contact Brian: [email protected]
This video was created, and posted all with 100% wired technology. All devices were on airplane mode with wifi off. No wifi was present. We can do this!
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