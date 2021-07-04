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BOOM! Trump Celebrates Leftist Media Downfall In Hilarious New Statement
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370 views • July 04, 2021
Clayton Kierns from Trending Politics reports, The scum leftist media in our country is losing money hand over fist since they no longer have President Trump to slander on a daily basis. Now, Trump is dancing on their graves in hilarious fashion.
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