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How To Know If Someone Is A Christian
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269 views • April 10, 2022
The love Jesus talked about is almost demonstrably absent from our world today. Sure, people say they are loving, but do they practice it? This short video shows what Jesus said about knowing if someone is a Christian.
For a longer video click here to watch "The Greatest Commandment: But Who Is Obeying It": https://bit.ly/39rAePc
For inquiries email [email protected]
For a longer video click here to watch "The Greatest Commandment: But Who Is Obeying It": https://bit.ly/39rAePc
For inquiries email [email protected]
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