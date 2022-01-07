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My APOLOGY Tour - from The Big Guy to Joy Reid to to Canada + Korea
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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16 views • January 07, 2022
I wish to apologize for utterances made over the last several years that led to offense, personal doubt, and trigger warnings amongst following people. Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Joy Reid, CNN and their sex abuse scandal, Justin Trudeau and the nation of Canada, Kim Jung Un and Koreans in general, Kamala Harris, and comparing the brains of trout to Lebron James.

#apology #HunterBiden #Kamala

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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