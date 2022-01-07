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My APOLOGY Tour - from The Big Guy to Joy Reid to to Canada + Korea
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16 views • January 07, 2022
I wish to apologize for utterances made over the last several years that led to offense, personal doubt, and trigger warnings amongst following people. Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Joy Reid, CNN and their sex abuse scandal, Justin Trudeau and the nation of Canada, Kim Jung Un and Koreans in general, Kamala Harris, and comparing the brains of trout to Lebron James.
#apology #HunterBiden #Kamala
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#apology #HunterBiden #Kamala
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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