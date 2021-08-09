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Wearing masks? What is being done to our children?
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63 views • August 09, 2021
Wearing masks? What is being done to our children?
by Amy Brooke
The 100 Days - Claiming Back New Zealand - www.100days.co.nz
Check out for yourself my book, “The 100 Days – Claiming Back New Zealand …what has gone wrong, and how we can control our politicians.”
Available through my home page and children's literature website BOOK page at www.amybrooke.co.nz - or at Amazon’s Kindle.
LIKE or SHARE https://www.facebook.com/100daystodemocracy?ref=br_tf
https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/08/compelling-children-to-wear-masks/
“TRUTH – It’s the New Hate Speech: “During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act” – George Orwell”
From
by Amy Brooke
The 100 Days - Claiming Back New Zealand - www.100days.co.nz
Check out for yourself my book, “The 100 Days – Claiming Back New Zealand …what has gone wrong, and how we can control our politicians.”
Available through my home page and children's literature website BOOK page at www.amybrooke.co.nz - or at Amazon’s Kindle.
LIKE or SHARE https://www.facebook.com/100daystodemocracy?ref=br_tf
https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/08/compelling-children-to-wear-masks/
“TRUTH – It’s the New Hate Speech: “During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act” – George Orwell”
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