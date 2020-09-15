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"A Harris administration together with Joe Biden..." Freudian slip?
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141 views • September 15, 2020
Kamala Harris has spoken of the ‘Harris administration’ during a virtual roundtable before quickly clarifying Joe Biden will be president.

Discussing the Democrat’s plans for the economy the candidate for vice president said Saturday: ‘A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States.’

She quickly clarified: ‘The Biden-Harris administration will provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments from minority business owners.’

Donald Trump has previously called Biden ‘a Trojan horse for socialism’. Vice President Mike Pence has said: ‘Joe Biden would be nothing more than a Trojan horse for the radical left.’ Harris’ slip up caused some online to suggest she had accidentally revealed the Democrat’s plans for her to be in charge.

Twitter user @gertymars wrote: ‘WOW!! What we all knew and she confirmed it.’

Daily Caller’s Greg Price said: ‘Uh oh, Kamala. You weren’t supposed to say that part out loud!!’

Continued at http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=213585
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joe bidenkamala harrisus election
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