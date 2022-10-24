April 17th, 2022

Pastor Dean Odle shares a story about an atheist who traveled with him across Israel and experienced the power and the presence of Jesus Christ while visiting the empty tomb. The same Spirit that rose Jesus our Saviour from the dead dwells also with us, hallelujah!

"But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you." Romans 8:11