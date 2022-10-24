Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Presence of Jesus
11 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published a month ago |

April 17th, 2022

Pastor Dean Odle shares a story about an atheist who traveled with him across Israel and experienced the power and the presence of Jesus Christ while visiting the empty tomb. The same Spirit that rose Jesus our Saviour from the dead dwells also with us, hallelujah!

"But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you." Romans 8:11

Keywords
biblechristjesusisraelresurrectionromansdean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket