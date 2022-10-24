April 17th, 2022
Pastor Dean Odle shares a story about an atheist who traveled with him across Israel and experienced the power and the presence of Jesus Christ while visiting the empty tomb. The same Spirit that rose Jesus our Saviour from the dead dwells also with us, hallelujah!
"But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you." Romans 8:11
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.