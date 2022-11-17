Create New Account
Killing The Young and Sterilizing Babies
Published 11 days ago |
Dr. Jane Ruby Show


November 16, 2022


On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane welcomes world famous humanitarian and UK Funeral Director, John O’Looney for his incredible perspective on the evidence confirming the mass culling of our young healthy and the sterilization of our babies and children. Dr. Jane takes you through the unusually high death numbers across the world, since the rollout of the C19 Bioweapon shots, especially high numbers of deaths in young people 18-44. Dr. Jane and Mr. O’Looney join forces to warn the world of this diabolical operation, spearheaded by non other than the U.S. military-industrial complex. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1uzxlo-live-7pm-killing-the-young-and-sterilizing-babies.html


Keywords
healthchildrenvaccinebabiesukmedicineunited statesunited kingdommilitary-industrial complexbioweaponhealthyyoungjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidsterilizingdr jane rubydr rubyfuneral directorjohn olooneydr janemass cullinghigh death numbers

