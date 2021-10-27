Crop Soils In The U.S. Are Devoid Of Nutrients Dr Joel Wallach Radio 10 26 21

Crop Soils In The U.S. Are Devoid Of Nutrients Dr Joel Wallach Radio 10 26 21CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE(800) 212-2613#health #diabetes #bloodpressureAir Date: Tuesday, October 26, 2021MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing depleted soil. A report from the government in 1936 stated that the crop soils in the U.S. are devoid of nutrients. Another report out in the 1990s stated that the soil was still devoid of nutrients. Asserting that if people think eating well is good enough for proper health is just wrong. Contending that if people aren't supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients they will be in trouble if they get the COVID 19 virus.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of of microgreens. These are edible seedlings that are great sources of fiber and essential micronutrients. Often confused with sprouts the microgreens are harvested at 1 to 3 inches tall and have the first true leaves. While sprouts have no leaves at all. Full of vitamins and antioxidants known as polyphenols that have been linked a lower risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes.CallersAida has friend seeing flashes in her eyes has fatigue and a strong body odor.Dale has a friend that just developed tinnitis and also has COPD.Nima asks for a health protocol for a 6 year old athlete to help him stay strong.John has questions regarding giving dogs people food.