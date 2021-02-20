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What if I Receive the Mark of the Beast Willingly or Accidentally?
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272 views • February 20, 2021
NO One can accidentally receive or be tricked into receiving the Mark of the Beast. When someone receives the mark of the beast, they do so, willingly, knowing what they're doing, they are worshipping the beast or his image.
The mark of the beast occurs in the middle of the tribulation period. Since the tribulation is a seven-year period, the mark of the beast will be required at the halfway mark or 3.5 years into the tribulation. In the tribulation, two very powerful individuals will gain incredible power. Both are empowered by Satan. The first one is a political leader (2 Thessalonians 2:1-4; Revelation 13;1-10) who is called the Antichrist. He is the leader of a future world government. The second beast is called the false prophet (Revelation 13:11-18; 19:20-21). He is a religious leader. This is the one who forces people to receive the mark “666” in order to buy or sell (Revelation 13:16-17).
https://666antichristwarning.com/
666 Anti-Christ Warning & A Walk With the Lord Ministry Merchandise:
https://a-walk-with-the-lord-ministry.creator-spring.com/
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
The mark of the beast occurs in the middle of the tribulation period. Since the tribulation is a seven-year period, the mark of the beast will be required at the halfway mark or 3.5 years into the tribulation. In the tribulation, two very powerful individuals will gain incredible power. Both are empowered by Satan. The first one is a political leader (2 Thessalonians 2:1-4; Revelation 13;1-10) who is called the Antichrist. He is the leader of a future world government. The second beast is called the false prophet (Revelation 13:11-18; 19:20-21). He is a religious leader. This is the one who forces people to receive the mark “666” in order to buy or sell (Revelation 13:16-17).
https://666antichristwarning.com/
666 Anti-Christ Warning & A Walk With the Lord Ministry Merchandise:
https://a-walk-with-the-lord-ministry.creator-spring.com/
PayPal Me: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/awwtlmin
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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