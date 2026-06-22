🎵Livin' on the Best Side

Modern country rock in E major at 120 BPM, The arrangement features a prominent acoustic guitar strumming sixteenth-note patterns and a clean electric guitar playing melodic lead lines with light overdrive and delay, A distorted electric guitar provides rhythmic weight with power chords during the choruses, The bass guitar follows the kick drum with a driving eighth-note pulse, Drums consist of a punchy kick, a crisp snare, and shimmering hi-hats, A male vocalist delivers a gritty, mid-range performance with occasional harmony layers, A banjo enters during instrumental breaks, playing rapid fingerstyle rolls, The track concludes with a sustained electric guitar chord and a final drum hit

[Intro]

[acoustic guitar strumming, clean electric guitar lead riff]

[drums and bass enter]



[Verse 1]

[male vocals]

Left the concrete jungle far behind

Had to clear the static from my mind

Cross the river where the tall trees grow

Where the clean air moves and the big waters flow

Yeah, I found my patch of solid ground

Miles away from that city sound



[Chorus]

[distorted electric guitar enters]

'Cause I'm living on the best side underneath the blue

Gotta keep it steady, gotta keep it true

Sun on the soul, rain on the oak

Making our own fire, watching the smoke

Yeah, the air is sweet and the world is wide

Out here living on the best side



[Instrumental Break]

[banjo rolls, electric guitar solo]



[Verse 2]

[acoustic guitar and drums continue]

Got the generator humming in the afternoon

Gonna watch the stars put on a show with the moon

No neon lights, just a clear night sky

Watching the satellites and eagles fly

With a handful of greens from the organic bed

And a brand new start knocking in my head



[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm living on the best side underneath the blue

Gotta keep it steady, gotta keep it true

Sun on the soul, rain on the oak

Making our own fire, watching the smoke

Yeah, the air is sweet and the world is wide

Out here living on the best side



[Instrumental Break]

[banjo solo, rhythmic acoustic guitar]



[Bridge]

[drums drop to half-time feel]

Some folks need the hustle, some folks need the chase

But I just need the freedom of an open space

Where the roots run deep and the spirit stays clean

Simplest life that you've ever seen

[full drums return]

Yeah, it's a brand new start

Straight from the heart



[Chorus]

'Cause I'm living on the best side underneath the blue

Gotta keep it steady, gotta keep it true

Sun on the soul, rain on the oak

Making our own fire, watching the smoke

Yeah, the air is sweet and the world is wide

Out here living on the best side



[Outro]

Living on the best side

Living on the best side, yeah

[electric guitar feedback swell]

[final drum hit]

