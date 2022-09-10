Dr. Ryan Cole: Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, Spike Proteins, Clots, and the COVID Shots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Veronika Kyrylenko of the The New American interviews Dr. Ryan Cole who is a board-certified pathologist trained at the Mayo Clinic and is the CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, the largest independent lab in the state of Idaho. He explains multiple mechanisms caused by the COVID shots that are injuring and killing people around the world. He emphatically states that NOBODY should get these shots for ANY reason.
Dr. Ryan Cole: https://www.rcolemd.com
Global Covid Summit: https://globalcovidsummit.org
The New American: https://thenewamerican.com
(Sept 9, 2022) Video source: https://odysee.com/@thenewamericanvideo:7/220908_RyanCole:a