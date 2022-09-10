Dr. Ryan Cole: Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, Spike Proteins, Clots, and the COVID Shots

Veronika Kyrylenko of the The New American interviews Dr. Ryan Cole who is a board-certified pathologist trained at the Mayo Clinic and is the CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, the largest independent lab in the state of Idaho. He explains multiple mechanisms caused by the COVID shots that are injuring and killing people around the world. He emphatically states that NOBODY should get these shots for ANY reason.
Dr. Ryan Cole: https://www.rcolemd.com
Global Covid Summit: https://globalcovidsummit.org
The New American: https://thenewamerican.com
(Sept 9, 2022) Video source: https://odysee.com/@thenewamericanvideo:7/220908_RyanCole:a
