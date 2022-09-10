Create New Account
Dr. Ryan Cole: Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, Spike Proteins, Clots, and the COVID Shots
Published 2 months ago

Veronika Kyrylenko of the The New American interviews Dr. Ryan Cole who is a board-certified pathologist trained at the Mayo Clinic and is the CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, the largest independent lab in the state of Idaho. He explains multiple mechanisms caused by the COVID shots that are injuring and killing people around the world. He emphatically states that NOBODY should get these shots for ANY reason.


Dr. Ryan Cole: https://www.rcolemd.com

Global Covid Summit: https://globalcovidsummit.org

The New American: https://thenewamerican.com


(Sept 9, 2022) Video source: https://odysee.com/@thenewamericanvideo:7/220908_RyanCole:a

