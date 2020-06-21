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What They Don’t Want You To Know About Covid-19 Part 2 Episode 1
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59 views • June 21, 2020
Dr. Buttar’s first interview on Dropping Bombs racked up over 1.3 million views before being taken down from YouTube and other platforms.
Brad welcomed Dr. Buttar back for a live in-studio conversation about the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic and what to be on the lookout for in the days and months ahead.
Brad welcomed Dr. Buttar back for a live in-studio conversation about the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic and what to be on the lookout for in the days and months ahead.
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