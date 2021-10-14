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Was The Pilot/Cardiologist That Crashed on October 11, 2021, COVID-19 Vaccinated?
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370 views • October 14, 2021
Was The Pilot/Cardiologist That Crashed on October 11, 2021, COVID-19 Vaccinated?
This kind of nosedive is very rare, unless the solo pilot goes unconscious. This is a serious question, was the Pilot/Cardiologist COVID-19 Vaccinated? We'll never know with this Rothschild CIA Mockingbird Mainstream Media feeding nothing but lies for decades. The aircraft's wings were intact and no distress communication came from the pilot, leading me to believe he passed out or immediately went unconscious.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
This kind of nosedive is very rare, unless the solo pilot goes unconscious. This is a serious question, was the Pilot/Cardiologist COVID-19 Vaccinated? We'll never know with this Rothschild CIA Mockingbird Mainstream Media feeding nothing but lies for decades. The aircraft's wings were intact and no distress communication came from the pilot, leading me to believe he passed out or immediately went unconscious.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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