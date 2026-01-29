© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
POWERFUL: Host Of The HighWire Del Bigtree Calls For Peace & Warns That The Desperate Democrats' Only Option Left Is To Trigger Violence & A New American Civil War . Topics Covered: • RFK Jr.'s MAHA Blitzkrieg • Future Deadly Flus • COVID Shots' Spike Protein Causing Prion Disease / Vascular Clots • Democrats' Push For Civil War • & MORE! THIS IS A MUST-