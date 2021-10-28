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The Vast Array of CBD Benefits and the Future of Anti-inflammatory and Mental Health Treatments with Matt Parks
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32 views • October 28, 2021
Is there more than meets the eye with CBD? Due to its array of benefits across many ailments, you may find it can help more than you think.
Listen up to learn:
What distinguishes CBD from marijuana
How CBD helps with pain
Why topical treatment may be the best
Matt Parks, the Founder and CEO of One Less CBD, share his work developing and producing the highest quality CBD products that can help when other treatments have fallen short.
CBD is a cannabinoid that binds to your body receptors and provides a host of benefits, from pain relief to mental health benefits. Since the government has finally removed it from the controlled substance list, new work and developments have only expanded the benefits already known.
While many products offer ingestible solutions, it appears topical treatments may be the most effective and efficient solution. In the future, additions to the creams may improve delivery to the body, and pain patches may even emerge on the market.
Visit onelesscbd.com for more information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to learn:
What distinguishes CBD from marijuana
How CBD helps with pain
Why topical treatment may be the best
Matt Parks, the Founder and CEO of One Less CBD, share his work developing and producing the highest quality CBD products that can help when other treatments have fallen short.
CBD is a cannabinoid that binds to your body receptors and provides a host of benefits, from pain relief to mental health benefits. Since the government has finally removed it from the controlled substance list, new work and developments have only expanded the benefits already known.
While many products offer ingestible solutions, it appears topical treatments may be the most effective and efficient solution. In the future, additions to the creams may improve delivery to the body, and pain patches may even emerge on the market.
Visit onelesscbd.com for more information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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