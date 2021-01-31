Silversqueeze is Happening! Putin Takes On Big Tech; Canada's Crazy Lockdown Rules 1/31/2021 1 of 2

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LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Resistance Chicks https://youtu.be/8-WKrPC_qwE
Some of our shorter clips can be found and edited by ELTV Reel On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/ELTV
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
Back-up channel: Created By Divine Design Masfaith3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmxcyrXF7dlJHvnl0wBWXhw?view_as=subscriber
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
Contact Information Full List:
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2020/12/resistance-chicks-masfaith3-leah-and.html
Contact Us:
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
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Twitter: @Masfaith3
NEW: Resistance Chicks now on Telegram! Follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Downloadable Podcast: https://resistancechicks.podbean.com/