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#Silversqueeze is Happening! Putin Takes On Big Tech; Canada's Crazy Lockdown Rules 1/31/2021 1 of 2
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350 views • January 31, 2021
On today's TOP news stories from around the world! The #SilverSqueeze really is happening, DEALERS ARE SELLING OUT; #Putin Takes on #BigTech at #Davos and the #WorldEconomicForum ... Canada's #Lockdown rules get even crazier and #Poland fights hard for #DigitalFreedom ... and much more!

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Resistance Chicks https://youtu.be/8-WKrPC_qwE

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Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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