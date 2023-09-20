2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 124

We realize time is short if we are going to wake people up. It's time to get serious, very serious. So we are...

Getting very serious about where this is headed.

Getting very serious about coming persecution.

Getting very serious about the Mark of the Beast.

Getting very serious about preparing for some very difficult times ahead and creating a community to help each other survive.

Getting very serious about protecting yourself and your family.

GETTING VERY SERIOUS ABOUT GETTING RIGHT WITH GOD!”

Let's talk about how to wake people up and get them to "smell the coffee"!