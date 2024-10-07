Zionists Besiege the Old City of Hebron.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The old town in Hebron in the West Bank of Palestine, suffers from the occupation army's checkpoints deployed at its entrances and on the roofs of houses, the raids on it, and the state of closure imposed. FPTV's Sari Jaradat takes us to the scene.
Filmed: 01/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇