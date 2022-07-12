MUST HEAR****FALLEN ANGELS FOODS GMOS 4********

Gene editing is not something new in our generation, it is something that was done before the flood by the fallen angels, Satan. We must pray and acknowledge Christ in all our ways in order to make it through this tribulation time we are living in.

If you don't know Christ Yashaya please turn to him while there is still time.

Act 2:38 say, Repent and be baptized in Yashaya's name and receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. If you don't know the name of Christ please watch video on this platform titled, "THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST". Time is winding down and up. Be prepared brothers and sisters, love each other, pray for each, help each other as true believers and followers of Christ during these times. It's going to get worser according to the holy scriptures prophecy. Pray for us as we pray for all of you. Love you all in Christ, Blessings:)))

HERB FREEDOM WEBSITE:

herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

