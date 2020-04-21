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Youtube CEO Says Only Trust WHO
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12 views • April 21, 2020
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki says anything that goes against the W.H.O. is a violation of YouTube policies. All content that isn't "medically substantiated," such as advising people take Vitamin C, will be removed by the platform. https://t.co/OinPge6KoZ
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