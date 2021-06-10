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PlanDemic part 1 - May 2020
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332 views • June 10, 2021
PlanDemic, a film about the global plan to take control of our lives, liberty, health & freedom.
Documentary series that connects the dots between the media, the medical industry, politics, and the financial industry to unmask the shocking conflicts of interests between the key players of the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Martin, Judy Mikovits
Documentary series that connects the dots between the media, the medical industry, politics, and the financial industry to unmask the shocking conflicts of interests between the key players of the COVID-19 pandemic.
David Martin, Judy Mikovits
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