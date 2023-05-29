Coming off the Contraceptive Pill: Balance Your Hormones Naturally

Are you wanting to come off the contraceptive pill?





Do you know how to support your body to detox it out to minimise the side effects?





Are you wanting to discover how to balance your hormones with natural health practices?





Perhaps you have tried to come off the pill before and gone back on due to the side effects?





I was on the pill for 10 years, I tried to come off it so many times until I finally managed to push through. I wish I had the tools I had now to support my past self.





In this interview we discuss the journey of coming off the pill and all the crazy detox symptoms and side effects that came with it; from changes in mood and personality, hormonal imbalances, acne breakouts, weight gain, digestive issues, PMS symptoms, irregular periods etc. The healing journey was truly intense!





If you want to detox the contraceptive pill from your body and balance your hormones, what you’ll need to do is a deep liver cleanse and a full body detox to get the excess oestrogen and chemicals out of your body.





Find out more why here: https://www.jodie-louise.com/why-women-need-liver-cleansing-how-to-do-it-naturally/





But be careful my love, to balance your hormones takes time.





This process must be done in a very gentle and feminine way or else it won’t work. Most detox blogs and natural health programs are based on research made on men but detoxing the FEMALE BODY is very different!





That was the missing key to my own healing journey.





Now after more than 10 years of studying the depths of detox and natural health, I am guiding women to balance their hormones and digestive issues to finally heal their symptoms and reconnect with their true selves.





You can make it sister!

Much love

Jodie Louise xx





