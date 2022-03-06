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The Modus Operandi for the devil until Jesus comes is FEAR
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40 views • March 06, 2022
The modus operandi for the devil until Jesus comes is FEAR. Why? A man in fear will quicker save his life at the expense of losing his soul. The soul is very valuable to God and the devil.. The devil goes to extremes to ensure everyone belongs to him, notice how far he went in trying to get Daniel to deny God? He will kill, steal and destroy his opposition. lol; like he can kill God's people. God is a killer. Those who come against God's children attack their own household. Notice the penalty for those who wanted to get Daniel killed. I fear God not man.
Deuteronomy 32:39
King James Version Bible
39 See now that I, even I, am he, and there is no god with me: I kill, and I make alive; I wound, and I heal: neither is there any that can deliver out of my hand
Deuteronomy 32:39
King James Version Bible
39 See now that I, even I, am he, and there is no god with me: I kill, and I make alive; I wound, and I heal: neither is there any that can deliver out of my hand
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