© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Cash Left! Your Bank May Not Have Enough Money to Fully Reserve During Lockdowns! Stew Peters
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
281 views • August 12, 2021
Financial Expert Carlos Cortez warns that your bank won't be taking in enough money to sustain holding onto what you need to take out in the event of a Biden nationwide lockdown!
https://rumble.com/vl0jw4-no-cash-left-your-bank-may-not-have-enough-money-to-fully-reserve-during-lo.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.CortezWM.com
https://rumble.com/vl0jw4-no-cash-left-your-bank-may-not-have-enough-money-to-fully-reserve-during-lo.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.CortezWM.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.